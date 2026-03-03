After 70 years as a respected and much-loved part of Victoria’s sporting and community landscape, Cranbourne Golf Course closed following its final day on Saturday 28 February. The final day was fully booked, with morning and afternoon fields filled. A farewell lunch followed, giving members…
Final putt at Cranbourne Golf Course
Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests
Five people across Melbourne were arrested as part of Operation Advance last weekend — including two men from Cranbourne. The two men, both aged 36…