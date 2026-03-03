Home » Home batteries boom in the outer Melbourne suburbs
,

Home batteries boom in the outer Melbourne suburbs

More than 250,000 households, small businesses and community organisations have installed home batteries — with the majority of them subsiding in the outer suburbs of Victoria. The top postcodes for take-up in the La Trobe federal electorate reflect a mix of growth corridors and established…

Digital Editions

  • Premiership push for Pumas

    Premiership push for Pumas

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537206 WOMEN’S BLACK PUMAS ROAR INTO GRAND FINAL AS CHEER SQUAD BRINGS THE NOISE Pakenham Pumas Women’s Black is…

More News

  • Champs make move in highlight performance of round four

    Champs make move in highlight performance of round four

    Defending champion High 5’s has once again put its stamp on Division 1 of the Mountain Dart League after an impressive 8-2 victory in the top-of-the-table clash against Bullseyes. Both…

  • Dasun earns recognition

    Dasun earns recognition

    Dasun Opanayaka couldn’t have had a better debut season in the DDCA after moving to Springvale South and recently being crowned the 2025/26 Wookey Medallist. Actually … there is one…

  • Bears and Bucks win big

    Bears and Bucks win big

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537218 The first week of finals is now set for the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition with two enticing match-ups set…

  • New Casey Local Law now in place

    New Casey Local Law now in place

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 A refreshed Casey Local Law came into effect on 2 March. Casey Council undertook a review and community consultation on the Local Law…

  • Colours fly at Holi Festival

    Colours fly at Holi Festival

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 535616 Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) hosted its annual Holi Festival at Banjo Paterson Park on Saturday 28 February. A spokesperson of LRA said it…