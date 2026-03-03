Home » New Casey Local Law now in place
New Casey Local Law now in place

A refreshed Casey Local Law came into effect on 2 March. Casey Council undertook a review and community consultation on the Local Law throughout 2025, with more than 1,000 residents sharing their views through surveys, pop-ups, workshops and conversations. City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan…

  Noble Park locked and loaded

    Noble Park locked and loaded

    Noble Park (7/121) can begin preparations for a finals campaign in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association after locking…

  Bears and Bucks win big

    Bears and Bucks win big

    The first week of finals is now set for the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition with two enticing match-ups set…

  Colours fly at Holi Festival

    Colours fly at Holi Festival

    Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) hosted its annual Holi Festival at Banjo Paterson Park on Saturday 28 February. A spokesperson of LRA said it…

  How is school-based crime comparable across Casey, Greater Dandenong and Cardinia?

    How is school-based crime comparable across Casey, Greater Dandenong and Cardinia?

    Casey has come out on top for the number of reported crimes occurring on school campuses, according to data from the Crime Statistics Agency (CSA). When compared to neighbouring LGAs…

  Parklet future under review

    Parklet future under review

    Outdoor dining parklets remain under scrutiny across Victoria as councils decide the future of structures introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to support local…