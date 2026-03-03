Home » New recognition for Living Treasures Pat Dow and Merle Mitchell
,

New recognition for Living Treasures Pat Dow and Merle Mitchell

A pair of late Living Treasures may be immortalised in new street names in Dandenong. Community leaders Pat Dow and Merle Mitchell AM have inspired the names Dow Court and Merle Parade, as part of a proposal by Greater Dandenong Council. The two streets will…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • Premiership push for Pumas

    Premiership push for Pumas

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537206 WOMEN’S BLACK PUMAS ROAR INTO GRAND FINAL AS CHEER SQUAD BRINGS THE NOISE Pakenham Pumas Women’s Black is…

More News

  • Champs make move in highlight performance of round four

    Champs make move in highlight performance of round four

    Defending champion High 5’s has once again put its stamp on Division 1 of the Mountain Dart League after an impressive 8-2 victory in the top-of-the-table clash against Bullseyes. Both…

  • Dasun earns recognition

    Dasun earns recognition

    Dasun Opanayaka couldn’t have had a better debut season in the DDCA after moving to Springvale South and recently being crowned the 2025/26 Wookey Medallist. Actually … there is one…

  • Bears and Bucks win big

    Bears and Bucks win big

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537218 The first week of finals is now set for the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition with two enticing match-ups set…

  • New Casey Local Law now in place

    New Casey Local Law now in place

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 A refreshed Casey Local Law came into effect on 2 March. Casey Council undertook a review and community consultation on the Local Law…

  • Colours fly at Holi Festival

    Colours fly at Holi Festival

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 535616 Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) hosted its annual Holi Festival at Banjo Paterson Park on Saturday 28 February. A spokesperson of LRA said it…