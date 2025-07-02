The city of Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen, is all in for the community’s input on the proposed satellite car park at the end of Kramer Drive, as its initial plans were tabled during the June council meeting. Koomen, alongside Deputy Mayor Melinda Ambros and Councillor…
Mayor support for community input on Berwick car park
-
Medical Transport powers on
Gympie Medical Transport is about to accelerate into the future, in what secretary Sally Carkeet calls “a great leap forward.” The charity, which helps almost…