Police missed opportunities to hold an abusive man to account in the months before he violently bashed his partner and left her for dead, a coroner has found. Robert Rickerby fatally assaulted Jessica Geddes, 27, on November 6, 2020, after years of physically, emotionally and…
Police missed chance to protect woman killed by partner
Medical Transport powers on
Gympie Medical Transport is about to accelerate into the future, in what secretary Sally Carkeet calls “a great leap forward.” The charity, which helps almost…