A motion of peace and acknowledgement of the unfolding conflict between Cambodia and Thailand is being drafted to be voted on at the next Greater Dandenong Council meeting. Councillor Melinda Yim of Cambodian background and her uncle Thay Horn Yim urged at a 28 July…
Fear, heartache in Cambodia-Thai conflict
-
Fear, heartache in Cambodia-Thai conflict
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 493418 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 493418 A motion of peace and acknowledgement of the unfolding conflict between…