Bangholme company fined $80K after fatal after-hours incident

A company was fined $80,000 after a worker was fatally run over by heavy machinery during an after-hours drinks session at its Bangholme depot. HSG Asphalt Pty Ltd was sentenced at the Victorian County Court on 21 August after pleading guilty to failing to maintain…

    Berwick AFL prospect rising

    Marcus Krasnadamskis’ body language foreshadows the basketballer-turned-footballer’s emotions towards his two standout sports. The mention of footy widens the teenager’s eyes, brightens his face and…