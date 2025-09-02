Clyde North locals say they’ve had enough of the crashes at the Pattersons Road and Tuckers Road intersection, claiming that Casey Council is dragging its feet while lives are put at risk. For years, residents have complained about the “partially controlled” traffic light that forces…
Clyde North residents demand action at Pattersons and Tuckers Road intersection
