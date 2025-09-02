Berwick Basketball Club has found itself at the centre of a dispute with Casey Council over its long-standing use of a storeroom at the Berwick Leisure Centre, after being told to vacate despite spending more than $30,000 on the room. The club’s president, Matthew Loukas,…
Eviction but not, basketball club in dispute over shed
Young Puma cubs pounce
Pakenham Baseball Club added silverware to the town vault on Saturday after the Pumas scored a memorable victory over Cheltenham Rustlers Blue in the Dandenong…