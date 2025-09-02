Home » Hampton Park resident frustrated after 18 months of neglected median strip

Hampton Park resident frustrated after 18 months of neglected median strip

A Hampton Park resident says he has been left “beyond frustrated” after waiting nearly 18 months and making six calls to VicRoads for the overgrown grass on a median strip on a road to be cut. The overgrown median strip is located between Warana Drive…

Read more

  • Young Puma cubs pounce

    Young Puma cubs pounce

    Pakenham Baseball Club added silverware to the town vault on Saturday after the Pumas scored a memorable victory over Cheltenham Rustlers Blue in the Dandenong…