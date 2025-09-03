Home » More sports for Lyndale Secondary College

More sports for Lyndale Secondary College

Lyndale Secondary College is ready to serve up more sport at the completion of kitchen upgrades and more at the school’s pavilion, backed by the Victorian Government. City of Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti along with Lyndale United Football Club and the College and Dandenong…

Read more

  • Berwick AFL prospect rising

    Berwick AFL prospect rising

    Marcus Krasnadamskis’ body language foreshadows the basketballer-turned-footballer’s emotions towards his two standout sports. The mention of footy widens the teenager’s eyes, brightens his face and…