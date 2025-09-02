The deceased body of a Narre Warren South man was found in Ivanhoe on Tuesday, 2 September, after emergency services were called to a property on Linden Avenue around 6pm. Police located the body of the 27-year-old at the scene, where the cause of his…
Narre Warren South man found dead in Ivanhoe
