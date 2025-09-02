Cardinia Shire Council has awarded the tender for construction of the Youth Hub in Pakenham. At the Council meeting on 18 August, Council resolved to appoint the tender for design and construction of the Youth Hub to Newpol Construction Pty Ltd following a comprehensive tender…
Tender awarded for construction of Youth Hub project
UPDATE: Casey reacts to Operation Sandon charges
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 Two people, including a former Casey councillor, have been charged from matters arising from the Operation Sandon corruption…