Greater Dandenong creative artists are diving deep into how deaf-authored knowledge and perspectives have been collected throughout history. The $15,000 State Library Victoria Fellowship has equipped artists Rebecca and Avni Dauti to create a unique lecture performance in Auslan. Their project named “Faed” – deaf…
Unique project unearths deaf history
-
UPDATE: Casey reacts to Operation Sandon charges
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 Two people, including a former Casey councillor, have been charged from matters arising from the Operation Sandon corruption…