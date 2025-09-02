Toxicology testing by the Conservation Regulator has identified the presence of Methomyl and Mevinphos in samples taken from birds after more than 200 were found dead in Springvale in July. Methomyl and Mevinphos are active ingredients in some agricultural insecticides. Both Methomyl and Mevinphos are…
Update on hundreds of dead birds in Springvale
UPDATE: Casey reacts to Operation Sandon charges
Two people, including a former Casey councillor, have been charged from matters arising from the Operation Sandon corruption…