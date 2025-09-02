For over a decade, landowners between Peck Road and Brown Road in Pakenham have been trapped in a cycle of frustration over zoning and planning issues. In 2013, 72 landowners sought to subdivide their land into one-acre and five-acre lots. Although the land is zoned…
Zoning deadlock frustrates
