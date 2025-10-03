Victoria’s newly implemented machete ban is already showing results, with thousands of weapons handed in during the first month of the statewide amnesty. However, knife-related crime continues to be a major concern for police and the community across Melbourne. From 1 to 25 September, more…
Partial success for machete bins
-
Apartment plan proposed
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 507246 The Cranbourne CBD could soon see an uncommon development — a four-storey apartment complex, with a planning permit…