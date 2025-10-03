Home » WorkSafe forum for manufacturers
WorkSafe forum for manufacturers

WorkSafe is set to visit Dandenong to offer work safety tips to manufacturers during its Health and Safety Month. The workplace safety authority will host a breakfast and forum on Thursday 9 October, including expert-led demonstrations, tips on handling dangerous goods, and supporting recovery and…

  • Apartment plan proposed

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 507246 The Cranbourne CBD could soon see an uncommon development — a four-storey apartment complex, with a planning permit…