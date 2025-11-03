A Cranbourne general practitioner (GP) said the Federal Government’s expanded bulk billing incentive would help the clinic keep the critical care amid rising costs. From 1 November, the scheme has been expanded to support general practices to bulk bill any patient with a Medicare card….
Cranbourne GP backs bulk billing expansion
-
Charges after police car rammed and officers injured in Sandhurst
A man is facing 18 charges after two police officers were injured and a police vehicle was rammed in Sandhurst on the morning of Thursday…