Bail refused: Teacher accused of stabbing principal

A teacher accused of stabbing a principal at Keysborough Secondary College has told police he “snapped” and wanted to “completely incapacitate” his alleged victim, a court has heard. Kim Ramchen, 37, of Mulgrave, was refused bail at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 3 December on charges…
Holiday cheer brought back to Berwick’s High Street
Berwick locals are delighted after High Street received a major Christmas renovation over the weekend with help from a much loved local trader — Bodega…