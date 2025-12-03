Home » Childcare worker charged with assault of toddler
,

Childcare worker charged with assault of toddler

Police have laid charges against a 41-year-old Narre Warren woman, following an alleged assault of a three-year-old child at a Pakenham childcare centre in October. Shakila Nasseri has been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful assault, which allegedly occurred at First Early Learning in Pakenham…

Read more