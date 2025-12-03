Two men, including one from Cranbourne, have been charged following reports of a firearm being spotted and an allegedly stolen vehicle crashing into three parked cars in Wantirna South on Wednesday 3 December. It is alleged that a firearm was pointed from a stolen white…
Cranbourne man charged after stolen car crash in Wantirna
