Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association (CRRA) is pushing for simpler rates hardship applications, clear decision timeframes and multilingual communication in its submission to the State Government’s draft ratepayer hardship guidelines. Draft Ministerial Guidelines for Councils relating to payment of Rates and Charges aims to provide…
CRRA urges stronger rates hardship protections
Holiday cheer brought back to Berwick’s High Street
Berwick locals are delighted after High Street received a major Christmas renovation over the weekend with help from a much loved local trader — Bodega…