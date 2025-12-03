Volunteers at Find A Penny Foundation are bracing for what could be their busiest Christmas on record. On a normal Tuesday, the charity’s base, a community room at the Hampton Park Junior Football Club, was buzzing with constant movement. Volunteers squeezed past each other carrying…
Find A Penny braces for Christmas Community BBQ
Holiday cheer brought back to Berwick’s High Street
Berwick locals are delighted after High Street received a major Christmas renovation over the weekend with help from a much loved local trader — Bodega…