Berwick locals are delighted after High Street received a major Christmas renovation over the weekend with help from a much loved local trader — Bodega on High. The council collaborated with Bodega to achieve the restorations after years of no decorations along the busy street….
Holiday cheer brought back to Berwick’s High Street
-
Holiday cheer brought back to Berwick’s High Street
Berwick locals are delighted after High Street received a major Christmas renovation over the weekend with help from a much loved local trader — Bodega…