Residents fear Pakenham’s hospital could mirror Cranbourne, which failed to deliver urgent care services, a promise they say was made during planning. Concerns intensified after the State Government toured the Pakenham site last week, confirming construction is on track for completion next year and highlighting…
Pakenham hospital urgent care promise in doubt
Holiday cheer brought back to Berwick’s High Street
Berwick locals are delighted after High Street received a major Christmas renovation over the weekend with help from a much loved local trader — Bodega…