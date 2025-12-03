The Victorian Afghan Associations Network is hosting an Awards Night in recognition of young girls’ achievements in the community. The event on Monday 8 December features internationally recognised human rights advocate, activist and Afghanistan’s first Minister for Women’s Affairs Dr Sima Samar, as well as…
Young women recognised as role models
Holiday cheer brought back to Berwick’s High Street
Berwick locals are delighted after High Street received a major Christmas renovation over the weekend with help from a much loved local trader — Bodega…