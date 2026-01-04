Home » VCAT review dismissed after Kingston ‘mistake’
,

VCAT review dismissed after Kingston ‘mistake’

Kingston Council’s push for a VCAT review of a controversial 900-plus housing project at the former Kingswood Golf Course has been dismissed after a ‘clerical error’. In December, VCAT dismissed the council’s application because it was lodged four days after the 28-day expiry date. The…

Read more

  • A century of life, love, and resilience

    A century of life, love, and resilience

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 463277 Cranbourne East resident Dorothy Jones lives a century of life, love, and resilience. Residing in Langford Grange, she…