Gavin Parker is a 50 year veteran firefighter and still cannot quite believe he is paid to do it. Now, he is bewildered to be awarded for his service. The Neerim South local has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal this Australia Day, recognising…
50 year firefighting legend honoured
Casey commuters say Metro Tunnel trips now harder
Casey commuters say the new Metro Tunnel service on the Cranbourne and East Pakenham lines has made travelling to the city more time-consuming, less convenient,…