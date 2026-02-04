Casey Council has ruled out an independent tree review of the Cranbourne Golf Course redevelopment, saying the developer’s assessment is “adequate”, despite residents questioning why only one of more than 3,800 trees was rated high retention value. The Council also says the developer’s assessment provides…
Independent tree review for Cranbourne Golf Course development rejected
