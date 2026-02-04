Yarragon South’s Emma Louise Conway has been awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) for over 20 years of frontline firefighting, leadership, and emergency service excellence. The AFSM is one of the highest honours within Australia’s emergency services, awarded to individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication…
Trailblazing female firefighter honoured with Australian Fire Service Medal
Digital Editions
-
Casey commuters say Metro Tunnel trips now harder
Casey commuters say the new Metro Tunnel service on the Cranbourne and East Pakenham lines has made travelling to the city more time-consuming, less convenient,…