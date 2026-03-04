Home » Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges
Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges

A South East community-support agency has welcomed a call for the Australian Taxation Office to relieve the steep interest charged on tax debts. South East Community Links has supported clients with a staggering total of $3.7 million in ATO-related debt since July 2024. This includes…

  • Pakenham/Kooweerup crowned Under-18 Champions

    Pakenham/Kooweerup showed pure grit and saluted to take home the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Under-18s premiership over Beaconsfield last Wednesday. Both teams were formidable all season, coming into the…

  • It’s no joke…finals are here

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537203 Have you heard the one about the Canadian, the Englishman and the talented 16-year-old who created history at his home cricket club on…

  • Panthers at a crossroads

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537214 The relegation battle will come down to the wire on the last day of the season as Devon Meadows has plenty of work…

  • Classy Demons pile on 404

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537213 It was a day of familiar feats for Kooweerup as the Demons sent the ball to all parts of Clyde Recreation Reserve on…

  • Cross realises AFL dream as Demons pick up Casey product

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 499252 Consistency, persistence and belief. Those three words have defined Paddy Cross’ journey to the top level after the livewire utility was officially picked…

  • Season draws to a close in disappointing fashion for Dandy

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537215 The summer came to a close on a sour note for Dandenong (239) as the Panthers went down at home to Carlton (8/317d)…

  • Hope is enough for Bucks

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527654 Much like the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) Turf 1 competition, Springvale South and Buckley Ridges will battle it out this weekend at…

  • Bandits fall as Roos hop

    Parkfield has been on top of the DDCA Turf 2 ladder for a long time but Coomoora will now head into finals in first place. After HSD knocked off Parkfield…

  • $80k to tackle Casey pests

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 496313 Casey Council has unanimously endorsed a plan to set aside $80,000 to develop a municipality-wide Pest Animal Management Strategy, as growing rabbit infestations…

  • Home batteries boom in the outer Melbourne suburbs

    More than 250,000 households, small businesses and community organisations have installed home batteries — with the majority of them subsiding in the outer suburbs of Victoria. The top postcodes for…