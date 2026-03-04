Cranbourne Community Hospital has started new ophthalmology services since January this year. The ophthalmology service provides eye examinations as well as diagnosis and treatment for eye diseases and routine procedures like cataract surgery. Over 1000 people have already received ophthalmology surgery. Operated by Monash Health,…
Cranbourne Community Hospital introduces ophthalmology service
