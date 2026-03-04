Home » Cranbourne Community Hospital introduces ophthalmology service
,

Cranbourne Community Hospital introduces ophthalmology service

Cranbourne Community Hospital has started new ophthalmology services since January this year. The ophthalmology service provides eye examinations as well as diagnosis and treatment for eye diseases and routine procedures like cataract surgery. Over 1000 people have already received ophthalmology surgery. Operated by Monash Health,…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • Pink, Patel and Pakenham

    Pink, Patel and Pakenham

    BLAIR: Welcome back to another week of Let’s Talk Sport as we look ahead to upcoming cricket finals and footy will also be here before…

More News

  • Final putt at Cranbourne Golf Course

    Final putt at Cranbourne Golf Course

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 536809 After 70 years as a respected and much-loved part of Victoria’s sporting and community landscape, Cranbourne Golf Course closed following its final day…

  • Search for missing man Chris continues

    Search for missing man Chris continues

    The police continue the search for missing man Chris, who is known to frequent Cranbourne areas. Chris was last seen leaving an address on Hope Way, Tarneit, on Monday 24…

  • $1.2 million renovations at Berwick reserve

    $1.2 million renovations at Berwick reserve

    A $1.2 million Construction to improve Eddie Baron Reserve in Berwick has officially begun. The transformation will deliver a range of new and improved facilities including an upgraded multi-use court,…

  • Pakenham/Kooweerup crowned Under-18 Champions

    Pakenham/Kooweerup crowned Under-18 Champions

    Pakenham/Kooweerup showed pure grit and saluted to take home the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Under-18s premiership over Beaconsfield last Wednesday. Both teams were formidable all season, coming into the…

  • It’s no joke…finals are here

    It’s no joke…finals are here

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537203 Have you heard the one about the Canadian, the Englishman and the talented 16-year-old who created history at his home cricket club on…