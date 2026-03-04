Discussion has emerged around amalgamating local government into “super councils”, with proponents citing financial strain and economies of scale, while a former local mayor argues that “local government should stay local”. As reported in The Age, Yarra Mayor Stephen Jolly said he wants an “adult…
No appetite for South-East ‘super council’: Tan
Digital Editions
-
Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests
Five people across Melbourne were arrested as part of Operation Advance last weekend — including two men from Cranbourne. The two men, both aged 36…