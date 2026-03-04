A behaviour cat, Baneberry found his forever home in the ‘Mission Adoptable’ effort to boost adoptions by animal shelters. Baneberry was brought into the Australian Animal Protection Shelter Keysborough as a stray cat last year, who could not be touched and described “extremely difficult to…
Shy stray cat finds forever home in adoption drive
Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests
Five people across Melbourne were arrested as part of Operation Advance last weekend — including two men from Cranbourne. The two men, both aged 36…