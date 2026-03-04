Discussion has emerged around amalgamating local government into “super councils”, with proponents citing financial strain and economies of scale, while a former local mayor argues that “local government should stay local”. As reported in The Age, Yarra Mayor Stephen Jolly said he wants an “adult…
Super councils? Ex-mayors weigh in on renewed merger question
