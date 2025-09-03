The Jewish Council of Australia has praised Greater Dandenong and Casey councillors for declining invites to an antisemitism forum on the Gold Coast. The JCA has called for mayors and councillors to boycott what it terms a “pro-Israel political junket” disguised as a “community safety…
Antisemitism forum labelled a ‘political junket’
-
Truckie fined for menacing ‘bullet’ tweet to PM
A truckie who tweeted to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that “you need a bullet, I can do it in person” has been convicted and fined.…