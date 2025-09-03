Beaconsfield residents are raising alarms about ongoing flooding issues linked to the recent Level Crossing Removal project. Local resident Jacqueline expressed frustration, saying the area could be “completely cut off” during heavy rain. “Their solution at the moment is unbelievable,” she said. “They don’t want…
Community cut off
Truckie fined for menacing ‘bullet’ tweet to PM
A truckie who tweeted to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that “you need a bullet, I can do it in person” has been convicted and fined.…