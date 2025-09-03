Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) responded to an incident on Futures Road in the industrial heartland of Cranbourne West after callers to Triple Zero (000) reported paint thinners on fire inside a building at about 8am on the morning of Thursday 4 September. Firefighters arrived on…
Paint thinners blaze in Cranbourne West industrial area
Truckie fined for menacing ‘bullet’ tweet to PM
A truckie who tweeted to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that “you need a bullet, I can do it in person” has been convicted and fined.…