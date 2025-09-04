Reconnect Program in Casey

Two institutes in the City of Casey will be delivering the State Government’s Reconnect Program, aimed at ensuring every Victorian has access to learning and training opportunities to get a job. Chisholm Institute, as well as the Australian Vietnamese Women’s Association (AVWA), will be delivering…
