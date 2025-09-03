Six men and youths from the South East have been arrested after an aggravated home invasion and police pursuit across several suburbs. A man and woman barricaded themselves in a bedroom as the males allegedly armed with a knife and two guns forced entry into…
Six alleged home invaders arrested after police pursuit
-
Truckie fined for menacing ‘bullet’ tweet to PM
A truckie who tweeted to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that “you need a bullet, I can do it in person” has been convicted and fined.…