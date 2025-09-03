Concerned Beaconsfield residents are calling for immediate action to fix their deteriorating train station, warning that its crumbling condition poses a serious safety risk. A video circulating on social media has fueled concern, showing a resident pressing on part of the station’s undercover entrance structure,…
Station on edge
-
Truckie fined for menacing ‘bullet’ tweet to PM
A truckie who tweeted to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that “you need a bullet, I can do it in person” has been convicted and fined.…