A security guard was threatened to leave at gunpoint before a car was torched at a panel shop in Dandenong. Detectives from Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit are investigating following a firearms incident and fire overnight in Dandenong. Police were called about 2am when the…
Dandenong business torched after gunpoint threat
