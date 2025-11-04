Renowned Australian author Judy Nunn will visit Bunjil Place Library on the night of Monday 10 November, as part of her nationwide tour for her new novel, Pilbara. The novel is a sweeping historical epic set against the rugged landscapes and lawless frontier of 19th-century…
Judy Nunn to visit Bunjil Place Library
