The Labor Party has selected a local executive who is no stranger to politics, Chris Buckingham, to lead its attempt to retain the most marginal seat in Victoria. Mr Buckingham was preselected for the seat of Bass this week, where he will attempt to win…
Labor select former library CEO for Bass
-
Robber who stole firearms in KWR imprisoned for eight years
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 An armed robber who stole multiple firearms from the president of the Lang Lang Rifle Club has been…