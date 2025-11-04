An armed robber who stole multiple firearms from the president of the Lang Lang Rifle Club has been jailed for almost nine years. Tereapii Fred pleaded guilty before the County Court of Victoria to two indictments that included 11 charges related to burglary, armed robbery,…
Robber who stole firearms in KWR imprisoned for eight years
-
Pending council response
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 471432 In a latest development on the $1.5 million Greater Dandenong Employment Hub, a meeting was held between MP’s,…