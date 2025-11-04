Greater Dandenong City Council has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to sustainability. This week Council won the 2025 Cities Litter Award, at the 43rd Annual Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria Tidy Towns and Cities Sustainability Awards. The awards celebrate environmental achievements and strong community spirit…
Sustainability win for Dandenong Council
-
Dandenong business torched after gunpoint threat
A security guard was threatened to leave at gunpoint before a car was torched at a panel shop in Dandenong. Detectives from Greater Dandenong Crime…