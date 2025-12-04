Home » Child safety breaches ends Funtastic Gymnastics
,

Child safety breaches ends Funtastic Gymnastics

Child safety allegations against a part-owner have prompted the abrupt closure of the popular Funtastic Gymnastics in Berwick, with the governing body continuing its urgent investigation. Gymnastics Australia announced on Friday 21 November it was taking steps to terminate Funtastic membership, while its National Integrity…

Read more