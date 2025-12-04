Child safety allegations against a part-owner have prompted the abrupt closure of the popular Funtastic Gymnastics in Berwick, with the governing body continuing its urgent investigation. Gymnastics Australia announced on Friday 21 November it was taking steps to terminate Funtastic membership, while its National Integrity…
Child safety breaches ends Funtastic Gymnastics
-
Local Narre Warren school shines with ‘above average’ NAPLAN progress
Strathaird Primary school in Narre Warren South was identified by Australia Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) as one of the 20 schools in Victoria…