Strathaird Primary school in Narre Warren South was identified by Australia Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) as one of the 20 schools in Victoria that achieved above average progress in this year’s National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) score. NAPLAN is a…
Local Narre Warren school shines with ‘above average’ NAPLAN progress
Ageless Santa spreads joy over the decades
After 30 years in the jolly Santa suit, Phil Martin says he’s shared the gift of kindness with thousands of children. On 3 December, Martin…